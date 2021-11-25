Husker Hot Topic: What does the future hold for Adrian Martinez?

What does the future hold for Adrian Martinez?

Parker: A lot of uncertainty right from jump street right now. One of the things that, as you sort of process the information, it's just terrible timing for Adrian. You never want to have this level of injury, let alone to a throwing shoulder at quarterback, but man, it's really tough. And we'll see if there's any more information that comes out about the timeline. It makes a big difference if they think he can be fully healthy in two or three months, or if it's more of a six-month variety. Because, if it's six months, it doesn't matter if he's here in Lincoln going through spring ball with a new position coach and a new coordinator; or if he transfers somewhere else. If you're not healthy for spring ball, it's hard to see a clear route to him winning a starting job.