Husker Hot Topic: What does the future hold for Adrian Martinez?

But I just think if the question is, where is Adrian Martinez most likely to start next year and get real experience at the college level, I have a hard time thinking it's somewhere else besides Nebraska.
Chris: I'm with you Parker, I just think there's a lot of uncertainty. We just don't know. There's everything you've touched on, there's the NIL side of it, too. There might be a whole lot of money waiting out there for Adrian Martinez if he comes back to Nebraska, where, if for example if he decides to try out the NFL, there's no guarantee he'll make a penny playing pro football.
Does he want to stay at the Power Five level, does he maybe want to transfer back home and play for Fresno State, where he would put up ridiculous numbers, no doubt, if he was fully healthy?
I think it's all on the table right now. The future holds everything. It's just a terrible spot to have this happen, not that any time is good, but man. There's so many unknowns right now.
Steve: I got nothing really further to add except I don't expect Adrian to make an announcement before the game. It's not really his style. So I would expect something sometime after Friday.
Photos and video: The sights, sounds from Camp Randall Stadium, where the Huskers take on Wisconsin
Nebraska's Brendan Franke (92) kicks off to Wisconsin after a third quarter touchdown on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Marvin Scott is taken down by several Wisconsin players in the third quarter on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Wisconsin's Kendric Pryor (3) celebrates his third-quarter touchdown catch against Nebraska on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Connor Culp takes a practice kick during warmups before the Huskers' game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost walks off the field after the Huskers lost 35-28 to Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Wisconsin's Braelon Allen (0) gets tackled by Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (23) in the third quarter Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Omar Manning greets a fan as he walks into the locker room after the Huskers' 35-28 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez high fives Levi Voss (8), from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, as he runs off the field before the game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost stands with JoJo Domann (right), who is out due to injury, during warmups before the Wisconsin game on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Wisconsin's Noah Burks (41) comes in for the tackle on Nebraska's Travis Vokolek (83) in the first quarter of the game on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Samori Toure (3) can't quite catch a pass while being defended by Wisconsin's Faion Hicks in the third quarter on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Frank Verducci stands on the field during warmups before the game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Brody Belt (32) was one of multiple running backs to see action against Wisconsin on Saturday.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Wisconsin's Braelon Allen scores a touchdown against Nebraska in the first quarter on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Chase Contreraz (36) watches his extra-point kick in the first quarter of the game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
An official stands on the field during a media timeout in the third quarter of the Nebraska-Wisconsin game on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost (left) shakes hands with Stew Ballweg, the University of Wisconsin officer assigned as the liaison for the visiting team's head coach before they take the field for warmups against Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Austin Allen (11) gets tackled out of bounds by Wisconsin's Scott Nelson (9) just short of the end zone in the third quarter on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Ron Brown walks on the field before the game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska players take the field for warmups before their game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Markese Stepp (30) comes up just short of the goal line in the first quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) hits the ground after helping with a tackle against Wisconsin as a penalty is called in the second quarter on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs drills on the field before the game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska assistant Steve DeMeo walks onto the field before the Huskers play Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Markese Stepp (30) scores a first quarter touchdown against Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Marvin Scott (21) breaks free from Wisconsin's Dean Engram (6) while running the ball in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Austin Allen (11) can't catch a pass in the end zone in the second quarter while under pressure by Wisconsin's Scott Nelson (9) on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson (84) stiff arms Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) while running the ball in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Wisconsin wide receiver Stephan Bracey returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown in the first quarter against Nebraska on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) lies in the end zone after a third-quarter touchdown against Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Nick Henrich celebrates after Wisconsin missed a field goal in the second quarter Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) throws a pass around Wisconsin's Nick Herbig (19) in the second quarter Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Austin Allen (11) attempts to evade tackle by Wisconsin's John Torchio (15) and Nick Herbig (19) in the third quarter Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
A Nebraska fan smiles after a touchdown in the third quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Wisconsin's Caesar Williams (21) celebrates after Nebraska's fourth-down attempt failed in the last few seconds of the game Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Austin Allen (11) gets tackled out of bounds by Wisconsin's Leo Chenal (5) and Amaun Williams (16) in the third quarter on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt walks off the field after the Huskers lost to Wisconsin 35-28 on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Wisconsin's Collin Wilder (18) celebrates catching an interception thrown by Adrian Martinez (not pictured) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Austin Allen gets upended by Wisconsin's Dean Engram (6) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (center) throws an interception against Wisconsin in the fourth quarter Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Zavier Betts (15) can't reach a pass in the end zone in the second quarter while under pressure from Wisconsin's Faion Hicks (1) on Saturday in Madison, Wis.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) and Marquel Dismuke (9) celebrate stopping a Wisconsin 4th and 6 in the first quarter on Saturday in Madison, Wis.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Wisconsin's Braelon Allen (0) gets tackled by Nebraska's Ben Stille (95) in the second quarter on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) throws a complete pass in the first quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday in Madison, Wis.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Levi Falck (88) can't quite pull in a pass while under pressure by Wisconsin's Caesar Williams (21) in the first quarter Saturday in Madison, Wis.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Frank Verducci stands on the field during warmups before the game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Mike Cassano stands on the field during warmups before the game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Christian Lilienkamp (41) and Isaac Gifford (23) celebrate a sack in the second quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
A pass intended for Nebraska's Zavier Betts (15) falls incomplete on a fourth-down play in the closing seconds of regulation against Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost (center) looks up at the clock in the fourth quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Steve Cooper stands on the field during warmups before the game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
