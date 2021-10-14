Husker Hot Topic: What are the chances Nebraska makes a bowl game if it loses to Minnesota?

Chris: I agree, Sip. I think it's low. They have to get this one, they have to get the next one. Because then, there's still pressure in those last three, but it's maybe not as oppressive as it would be should you go 1-1 in these games, and knowing you need to win two more.

Now, I'm with you on the Wisconsin thing. Can they beat Wisconsin? Yes. Absolutely. Will they just waltz into Camp Randall Stadium and beat Wisconsin? No. They won't. And this isn't a vintage Wisconsin team, but it doesn't matter up there. You're on the road against a really, really good defense, you've shown a propensity to get yourself into close games, and not come out on top in those close games on the road. So you don't trust that.

It's become our running joke on this podcast, but this is the biggest game of the year. It is. They have to win it if they want to give themselves a real shot.