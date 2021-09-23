Husker Hot Topic: Is this the biggest game of Scott Frost's tenure at Nebraska?

Chris: I agree with what you’re saying. You’ve also kind of made my argument for me. And that is, how many times are we going to say this is the biggest game in Scott Frost’s tenure this year? Whether it’s been this year, last year, whenever it was.

If they win this one, then does Northwestern become the biggest game, because it’s the next one after this one? Or does Michigan become the biggest game? Or does Minnesota become the biggest game?

Is every single one of these games from here on out going to be the biggest game of Scott Frost’s tenure based on the previous result?

I don’t know. It’s absolutely an enormous game, I don’t disagree with that. But man, it’s exhausting for me to talk about it. I can’t imagine what it’s like for Scott Frost and that coaching staff and those players.

It’s like what we’ve talked about before, where every single week is a referendum on this team, on this coaching staff.

Whether that’s fair or not, that’s what it is. So is it the biggest game of Scott Frost’s tenure? It very well might be. But it also probably isn’t going to be the last time we say that this year depending on what happens Saturday and what happens down the road.

