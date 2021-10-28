Husker Hot Topic: How quickly do you become concerned if Nebraska starts slowly against Purdue?

Purdue’s not the type of team that can go run the ball and sit on the clock the way Minnesota did. So I think if you get down early, you just keep swinging and sort of trust that it’s going to come around at some point. But that certainly is not the way Nebraska wants to play on Saturday.

Chris: I tend to agree with you. I think the problem is, if you get down early if you’re Nebraska, does it start to compound. And you try to do too much on offense. And you start to give a poor offense (in Purdue) more opportunities. And you start giving David Bell more opportunities, and Jeff Brohm more opportunities to maybe draw something up.

Or maybe you have a defense that thinks it needs to go make a play, and all of a sudden there’s David Bell in single coverage up the sideline with a chance to extend the lead.

I don’t know that the concern will be right away; I think it will probably go into the second half. I don’t think Purdue has the explosiveness to run away and hide, and they certainly don’t have the running game to bleed the clock. So I’m with you there. But you can see why the concern is palpable.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.