Husker Hot Topic: How quickly do you become concerned if Nebraska starts slowly against Purdue?

How quickly do you become concerned if Nebraska starts slowly against Purdue?
Parker: I would imagine that if you’re talking about the Memorial Stadium crowd, it will be pretty much right away. If Nebraska starts with the ball and goes three-and-out, there’s going to be some restlessness.
But I actually think the answer to this question is, not for a long time. Because we’ve seen it. We saw it two weeks ago against Minnesota. Nebraska really couldn’t have played a lot worse early in that game: They gave up the two long touchdown drives, they went three-and-out in 45 or 52 seconds on their first possession.
And even still, they had every opportunity to take control of that game in the second half.
Frost has made this reference a couple times this year: He said, ‘If we weren’t ready to play against Minnesota, we wouldn’t have come back and gotten back in the game the way we did.’
And for the most part, Nebraska’s problem hasn’t been staying in the fight. It’s just been that they haven’t done their work early enough in the fight.
Purdue’s not the type of team that can go run the ball and sit on the clock the way Minnesota did. So I think if you get down early, you just keep swinging and sort of trust that it’s going to come around at some point. But that certainly is not the way Nebraska wants to play on Saturday.
Chris: I tend to agree with you. I think the problem is, if you get down early if you’re Nebraska, does it start to compound. And you try to do too much on offense. And you start to give a poor offense (in Purdue) more opportunities. And you start giving David Bell more opportunities, and Jeff Brohm more opportunities to maybe draw something up.
Or maybe you have a defense that thinks it needs to go make a play, and all of a sudden there’s David Bell in single coverage up the sideline with a chance to extend the lead.
I don’t know that the concern will be right away; I think it will probably go into the second half. I don’t think Purdue has the explosiveness to run away and hide, and they certainly don’t have the running game to bleed the clock. So I’m with you there. But you can see why the concern is palpable.
