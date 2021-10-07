Husker Hot Topic: Does what happens on the field Saturday affect how you view progress in 2021?

Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly look at the state of Nebraska football. Each week on the Life in the Red Podcast, Parker Gabriel, Steven M. Sipple and Chris Basnett will discuss an important topic heading into that week's game, and that discussion will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on the day before gameday.
Does what happens on the field Saturday affect how you view progress in 2021?
Steven: Yeah. We talk about this all the time. Baz (Basnett) has referred to it. It seems like every single game is a referendum on the program. Nick Bahe said today it’s like a referendum followed by a town hall meeting; is Scott Frost making progress or not? Should he survive the season or should he be fired? It’s all very weighty.
The one thing I would say though is it’s sort of hard to deny progress if you look at the 2018 game and how outmatched Nebraska was compared to now, where I don’t think anybody feels this is a mismatch. Isn’t that progress right there?
The only thing that would speak against progress is another Michigan blowout win. I guess it’s conceivable that could happen, but the only way I think it’s conceivable is if Nebraska has colossal breakdowns in special teams.
Chris: I think they could lose close and it could still be a referendum (on progress), because what if they lose close and it’s a comedy of errors, like it was at Michigan State — "Well if they would have done this, or they wouldn’t have had that holding penalty" — then we’re right back where we started. So I don’t think it needs to be a blowout for it to be a referendum on progress.
I think it will be a close game. I think if you’re picking a blowout here, you’re crazy. But they’ve just got to continue what they did last week. And I don’t think any of us expect Nebraska to have the production they did last week against Northwestern, certainly not on offense, but look, they’re going to be in the game.
So if Nebraska goes out, plays a clean game, loses, that’s one thing. But if they go out and play a mistake-filled game, then we’re right back where we started.
Parker: I think the thing that sort of builds on that, if that happens — if you lose a close game and you make a bunch of mistakes, and it’s not clean and sort of comedy of errors, I think the question that pops up then is, what more do you need to get to a place where you can beat a top-25 team? Now Michigan’s not just a top-25 team, they’re ranked No. 9. They’re undefeated.
If Nebraska has a chance to win this game — one of the steps in a program’s progress is their ability to get over the hump and win a big game. And we haven’t seen that from Nebraska so far.
One of the marks of progress that you’re looking for is a win against a really good team. And that’s what Michigan is. It’s not insurmountable by any means.
That being said, it’s not like if they lose this game 27-26, everything is lost and you can’t point to anything that’s better in the program.