Husker Hot Topic: Does what happens on the field Saturday affect how you view progress in 2021?

Does what happens on the field Saturday affect how you view progress in 2021?

Steven: Yeah. We talk about this all the time. Baz (Basnett) has referred to it. It seems like every single game is a referendum on the program. Nick Bahe said today it’s like a referendum followed by a town hall meeting; is Scott Frost making progress or not? Should he survive the season or should he be fired? It’s all very weighty.

The one thing I would say though is it’s sort of hard to deny progress if you look at the 2018 game and how outmatched Nebraska was compared to now, where I don’t think anybody feels this is a mismatch. Isn’t that progress right there?

The only thing that would speak against progress is another Michigan blowout win. I guess it’s conceivable that could happen, but the only way I think it’s conceivable is if Nebraska has colossal breakdowns in special teams.