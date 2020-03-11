Husker Heisman winner Crouch elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Eric Crouch is a Hall of Famer.

The Heisman Trophy winning former Nebraska quarterback on Wednesday was elected into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class.

Crouch is one of 17 players and two coaches to be inducted this year.

Crouch, who won the Heisman in 2001, became just the third quarterback in NCAA history to pass for 4,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards. In 2001, he not only won the Heisman but also the Davey O'Brien Award (top quarterback), the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and was also named a first-team All-American.

“Eric was a great runner and had excellent speed to go with his other skills," former Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne said in a school news release.

Osborne recruited Crouch from Millard North as part of the Huskers' 1997 recruiting class — Osborne’s last before retiring.

