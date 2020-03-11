Husker Heisman winner Crouch elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Eric Crouch is a Hall of Famer.
The Heisman Trophy winning former Nebraska quarterback on Wednesday was elected into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class.
Crouch is one of 17 players and two coaches to be inducted this year.
Crouch, who won the Heisman in 2001, became just the third quarterback in NCAA history to pass for 4,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards. In 2001, he not only won the Heisman but also the Davey O'Brien Award (top quarterback), the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and was also named a first-team All-American.
“Eric was a great runner and had excellent speed to go with his other skills," former Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne said in a school news release.
Osborne recruited Crouch from Millard North as part of the Huskers' 1997 recruiting class — Osborne’s last before retiring.
"The thing that really struck me about Eric is that he was so much stronger than you would have thought," Osborne said. "When I was recruiting him in high school (in 1996) and watched him in the weight room, it struck me that he was lifting amounts of weight that would have made an offensive lineman proud. He was really gifted and his skills fit Nebraska very well. I didn’t get to coach him, but enjoyed watching his career.”
Said current Husker head coach and former NU quarterback Scott Frost, "It is a well-deserved honor for Eric to be selected into the College Football Hall of Fame. He is one of the all-time greats in the proud history of Nebraska football and one of the best option quarterbacks in college football history. It is great to see a former Husker teammate selected for the Hall of Fame.”
Turner Gill, a Nebraska quarterback great who was Crouch's position coach at NU, has said Crouch was the best quarterback he ever coached, a strong statement considering Frost, Tommie Frazier and Brook Berringer are among Gill's former pupils.
"The big thing Eric has over them is his speed," Gill said in 2001.
The 6-foot-1 Crouch, who played at around 200 pounds, led Nebraska to an 11-2 record during the 2001 season, when then-No. 4 Nebraska fell to top-ranked Miami in the Rose Bowl. In that season, he rushed for 1,115 yards and passed for 1,510. In 1999, he led Nebraska to a win against Texas in the Big 12 Championship game, which remains the last time the Huskers captured a conference title.
He ended his NU career with 32 school records, and he remains atop the school charts for rushing yards by a quarterback (3,434), total touchdowns (88), career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (59) and single-season rushing touchdowns for a quarterback (20).
Crouch is the 19th Husker player to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Six Nebraska coaches have also been inducted.
