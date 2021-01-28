Husker HC Frost, wife Ashley, pledge $125,000 donation match to TeamMates Mentoring

Scott and Ashley Frost took to the radio to issue a fundraising challenge.

The fourth-year Nebraska head coach and his wife pledged to match donations up to $125,000 for TeamMates Mentoring during an appearance on the "Sports Nightly" radio program Thursday.

TeamMates was founded in 1991 by Tom and Nancy Osborne. It is a school-based mentoring program which, according to its website, helps more than 10,000 children per year.

“TeamMates means a lot to me because of what they do for youths in Nebraska and across the Midwest," said Ashley Frost in a rare public appearance. "I grew up in a home without a father figure and I know what that’s like, so I’m grateful that my kids get to grow up with a great father and a great husband in their house. But not every kid grows up with two parents.”

What was once a local program was expanded to a statewide program in 1998 and now features seven chapters across four states.