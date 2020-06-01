Husker HC Frost 'hurting for the black community,' pens prayer for peace and safety

Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost said Monday night that he's hurting for the black community and for the state of Nebraska after George Floyd's killing at the hands of Minnesota police last week.
The statement comes on the heels of the ensuing demonstrations around the country —including in Lincoln and Omaha — in recent days.
Frost shared a message on social media that read as follows:
"The recent tragedies in this country are unacceptable. The senseless deaths that have occurred are inexcusable. We should stand up against racism of any kind. It should have no place in this world.
"I am hurting for our communities, our state, and our country. I am hurting for the black community and the black members of our team and our coaching staff. We all respond to pain and grief in different ways. I have been raised to turn to faith and prayer."
In recent days, demonstrations in Lincoln and Omaha have ranged from peaceful marches to violent clashes and resulted Sunday in the death of 22-year-old black man James Scurlock in Omaha. Both cities have declared states of emergency and instituted curfews.
"I pray for peace in our streets tonight and for peace on our streets moving forward," Frost wrote. "I pray that God shows us all how to be caring and accepting of one another. I pray that God shows us all how to be agents for change.
"I humbly pray for the wisdom and strength to continue to lead our program in a positive way. I pray for love instead of anger and for equality instead of injustice. We are all God's children! Please be safe, Nebraska."
Past and present Huskers react to George Floyd's death and protests
Scott Frost
Husker SAAC
We are actively working to create spaces for our students to discuss and, more importantly, act on the injustices we have seen too often. This statement will not be our only source of support. pic.twitter.com/tkRZg11dSv— Husker SAAC (@HuskerSAAC) June 1, 2020
Tai Webster
BlackLivesMatter ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/HLq0eEIyRf— Tai Jack Webster I. (@Tjawtherula) June 1, 2020
Shavon Shields
June 1, 2020
Devine Ozigbo
I love the energy my Borther @b_stille_ is coming with. Being an ally for all is tough enough, especially when so many on the other side, ALLOW small, minuscule, and moot things blind them from the bigger picture. Thank you Ben.— Huncho ZIG⚡️ (@TrulyDevine_22) June 1, 2020
Trey McGowens
“...they telling us dream, look what they did to Martin Luther bullet holes in our King’s and they wonder why we never believe” @MeekMill 🗣🗣— Trey McGowens 3rd (@Trey5mac_) June 1, 2020
Quincy Enunwa
Damn I never thought my birthday would look like this. I’m hurting for my people. COVID and racism targeting us disproportionately.— Quincy Enunwa (@QuincyEnunwa) May 31, 2020
My only wish is that people continue to educate themselves before they dispute and deflect.
Watch:
The 13th on Netflix
White Savior on Amazon
Josh Mitchell
. @HuskerFBNation y’all are not off the hook either. the athletic department has been extremely quiet & I know what the inside of those walls look like. Stand up for your students & athletes! Stand up for your coaching staffs! Stand up for your employees!— Josh Mitchell (@J_Mitch05) June 1, 2020
Isaiah Roby
One bright side to all this madness is a lot of good conversations are happening. People need to talk, hear each other out, and learn from this so we all can have a better future!— Isaiah Roby (@roby_isaiah) May 29, 2020
Fred Hoiberg
May 30, 2020
Amy Williams
From the heart... pic.twitter.com/zyoaUmpysR— Amy Williams (@gussowilliams5) May 31, 2020
Ben Stille
The amount of WHITE people using BLACK lives matter protests as an excuse to vandalize and steal is the exact reason the protests are happening. Not only have they been taken advantage of for hundreds of years, but now their protests are being taken advantage of, be better!!!— Ben Stille (@b_stille_) June 1, 2020
Wyatt Mazour
The world needs more EQUALITY. The world needs more JUSTICE. The world needs more LOVE. ♥️✊ pic.twitter.com/99TQG7AClX— Wyatt Mazour (@WMazour20) May 30, 2020
JD Spielman
See but the problem is one side is almost never held accountable and that’s why we are where we are today over 1600 protesters arrested but 3 of the 4 cops remain free in the George Floyd case https://t.co/i27VERYynx— TAZY (@jdspielman10) June 1, 2020
Braxton Clark
In times like this I hope everybody keeps god in their corner, not only for their sake but friends and family as well.— Braxton Clark™️ (@braxton_2k) May 31, 2020
