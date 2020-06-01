Husker HC Frost 'hurting for the black community,' pens prayer for peace and safety

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost said Monday night that he's hurting for the black community and for the state of Nebraska after George Floyd's killing at the hands of Minnesota police last week.

The statement comes on the heels of the ensuing demonstrations around the country —including in Lincoln and Omaha — in recent days.

Frost shared a message on social media that read as follows:

"The recent tragedies in this country are unacceptable. The senseless deaths that have occurred are inexcusable. We should stand up against racism of any kind. It should have no place in this world.

"I am hurting for our communities, our state, and our country. I am hurting for the black community and the black members of our team and our coaching staff. We all respond to pain and grief in different ways. I have been raised to turn to faith and prayer."

In recent days, demonstrations in Lincoln and Omaha have ranged from peaceful marches to violent clashes and resulted Sunday in the death of 22-year-old black man James Scurlock in Omaha. Both cities have declared states of emergency and instituted curfews.