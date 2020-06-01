You are the owner of this article.
Husker HC Frost 'hurting for the black community,' pens prayer for peace and safety
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches the action around the field during pregame warmups on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost said Monday night that he's hurting for the black community and for the state of Nebraska after George Floyd's killing at the hands of Minnesota police last week.

The statement comes on the heels of the ensuing demonstrations around the country —including in Lincoln and Omaha — in recent days.

Frost shared a message on social media that read as follows: 

"The recent tragedies in this country are unacceptable. The senseless deaths that have occurred are inexcusable. We should stand up against racism of any kind. It should have no place in this world. 

"I am hurting for our communities, our state, and our country. I am hurting for the black community and the black members of our team and our coaching staff. We all respond to pain and grief in different ways. I have been raised to turn to faith and prayer." 

In recent days, demonstrations in Lincoln and Omaha have ranged from peaceful marches to violent clashes and resulted Sunday in the death of 22-year-old black man James Scurlock in Omaha. Both cities have declared states of emergency and instituted curfews. 

"I pray for peace in our streets tonight and for peace on our streets moving forward," Frost wrote. "I pray that God shows us all how to be caring and accepting of one another. I pray that God shows us all how to be agents for change. 

"I humbly pray for the wisdom and strength to continue to lead our program in a positive way. I pray for love instead of anger and for equality instead of injustice. We are all God's children! Please be safe, Nebraska." 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

