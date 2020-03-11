Husker great Crouch elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Eric Crouch is a Hall of Famer.

The Heisman Trophy winning former Nebraska quarterback on Wednesday morning was elected into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class.

Crouch is one of 17 players and two coaches to be inducted this year.

Crouch, who won the Heisman in 2001, became just the third quarterback in NCAA history to pass for 4,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards. In 2001, he not only won the Heisman but also the Davey O'Brien Award (top quarterback), the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and was also named a first-team All-American.

“Eric was a great runner and had excellent speed to go with his other skills," former NU coach Tom Osborne said in a school news release. "The thing that really struck me about Eric is that he was so much stronger than you would have thought. When I was recruiting him in high school and watched him in the weight room, it struck me that he was lifting amounts of weight that would have made an offensive lineman proud. He was really gifted and his skills fit Nebraska very well. I didn’t get to coach him, but enjoyed watching his career.”

