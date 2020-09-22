Husker games on the radio served as a lifeline for fans, learning experience for broadcasters

Back then, Pavelka said the decision to add one sponsor — and, thus, more commercials — was a big moment.

“I remember when we were doing football, about halfway through my years there, we had a major sponsor is what we called it, but we had like two or three sponsors that got commercials inside the broadcast, and we added another one and it was like, ‘I don’t know if we should do this, are we getting money hungry or something?’” Pavelka said.

Now, of course, broadcasting rights and licensing at the major college level is big business. Nebraska in fiscal 2019 reported nearly $28 million in Royalties, Licensing, Advertisement and Sponsorships, which includes revenue from its affiliation with Learfield/IMG but also other areas.

“It’s a monster,” Pavelka said. “It’s just a monster. It's a huge enterprise.”

It’s also central to the way Nebraska football fans have kept up with the Huskers for generations. Of course, when games were only broadcast live once or twice a year, you had to be more patient about getting eyes on the big moments.