County prosecutors say they won't charge Nebraska freshman Wan’Dale Robinson with possession of marijuana on a ticket University Police gave him in June.
Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda said Wednesday he didn’t charge Robinson because “I felt there was insufficient evidence.”
Back in June, University Police were called to Robinson’s on-campus room after a community service officer reported the smell of marijuana. In a search of Robinson’s car, police found less than an ounce of marijuana, a UNL spokesperson said.
Three others were in the room at University Suites, but Robinson was the only person cited.
Robinson, a heralded four-star recruit, signed with Nebraska in December, enrolled in January and appears to be in line for a significant role in the Huskers offense this fall.
He finished his career at Western Hills High in Kentucky as one of the most prolific high school players in the state’s history, rushing for 6,795 yards, adding 1,787 receiving yards and scoring 118 career touchdowns.
Three other players -- senior Jeremiah Stovall, freshman Myles Farmer and sophomore Maurice Washington -- were cited this off-season for marijuana-related offenses.
But, this week, Prenda said he wasn't charging any of them "at this time as a result of our office’s continued evaluation of the effect of enactment of LB657 on our ability to prosecute marijuana and paraphernalia cases.”
The law legalized industrial hemp but created problems for prosecutors who say they would have to have the drug tested to show its THC level was above 0.3%.