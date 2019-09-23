{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21

Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson leaps into the end zone with a second-quarter touchdown against Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.

On Saturday night, Wan'Dale Robinson picked up his first three collegiate touchdowns and helped Nebraska to a 42-38 win at Illinois. 

On Monday, he earned his first collegiate hardware. 

Robinson was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for his big performance, the league announced Monday morning. 

Robinson finished with 168 total yards of offense to go along with the three touchdowns, including eight catches for 79 yards and 19 carries for 89. 

His touchdowns came on a 27-yard catch from the slot, a 3-yard fly sweep after lining up as an H-back and and a 2-yard carry from the backfield, highlighting the 5-foot-9, 175-pounder's versatility. 

"We got one there. We got a real guy there. Not just from a talent perspective, but from a heart perspective," head coach Scott Frost said after the game. "He wanted the ball. He wanted to take over that game; in a lot of ways he did. I'm glad he's wearing scarlet and cream."

Robinson had 17 offensive touches his first three games and then 27 against Illinois, combined product of his effectiveness plus a potential head injury that kept sophomore Maurice Washington out for the second half and injuries/ball security issues for junior Dedrick Mills. 

Robinson is the first Husker to win the league's freshman award since Barret Pickering. 

