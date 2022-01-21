Husker freshman OLB Wynden Ho'ohuli enters transfer portal

Nebraska is losing a young defensive player to the transfer portal.

Redshirt freshman outside linebacker Wynden Ho'ohuli entered his name Friday, the Journal Star confirmed, making him the seventh scholarship player to leave the program since late November.

Ho'ohuli (6-foot-3 and 220 pounds) was a heralded prospect out of Hawaii, checking in as a consensus four-star recruit and considered one of the top 200 players in the 2021 class by both Rivals and 247Sports.

He arrived on Nebraska's campus last summer but did not dress for most games during his first season on campus and did not make the travel roster for any of NU's five road games.

Ho'ohuli was the first Hawaiian player to sign with Nebraska since 1999 and played his high school ball at powerhouse Mililani High on O'ahu.

It has been a long stretch since Ho'ohuli actually played in a football game because Mililani did not have a 2020 season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means he'll enter the fall of 2022 having not appeared in a live game since the fall of 2019.