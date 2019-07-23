Nebraska freshman defensive back Myles Farmer was cited Monday night for possessing a small amount of marijuana, according to UNL police.
University police, responding after the smell of marijuana was reported coming from Farmer's room at the University Suites dorms, cited Farmer, 18, with possessing less than an ounce of marijuana shortly after 11:34 p.m., according to spokeswoman Leslie Reed.
Farmer is the fourth-known player to be cited this offseason for a marijuana-related offense. Senior Jeremiah Stovall and freshman Wan’Dale Robinson have each also been cited for possession, and sophomore Maurice Washington was cited for paraphernalia possession.
"Yeah, it’s a problem," head coach Scott Frost said last week in Chicago. “Trust me, we’ve had a lot of conversations about it as a team and individually. It’s going to continue to be a problem, not just with us but with college athletes everywhere, particularly with it being legalized other places.
“But our team understands that I don’t care where it’s legal and where it isn’t. It’s illegal according to the NCAA, and I don’t think it’s beneficial for guys that are trying to accomplish what our guys are trying to accomplish. We’re certainly not unique in that we’ve had a few problems with that, but we’re doing everything we can to try to help kids not do it, and we’ll keep fighting that battle.”
Farmer, an Atlanta native, is one of four freshman defensive backs and a player the Husker coaching staff has already raved about.
Frost earlier in the offseason called him maybe the most underrated player in NU’s 2019 recruiting class and secondary coach Travis Fisher recently said Farmer "looks like he’s been in college three years already."