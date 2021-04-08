Husker football to allow up to 4,000 fans into April 17 practice at Memorial Stadium

The Nebraska football team will open its April 17 practice to the public.

The Huskers will allow 4,000 fans into Memorial Stadium for the workout, which is scheduled for approximately 2:15-4:45 p.m.

Fans must reserve a mobile ticket at huskers.com/tickets. The tickets will be made available in three groups, beginning with the first wave at 6 p.m. Friday. The next group of tickets will be made available at 6 p.m. on April 12, with the final group at 6 p.m. April 14.

Gates will open at 1:30 p.m. on April 17, with fans being admitted to Memorial Stadium through Gates 4 and 10. Gate 3 will be available as an ADA entrance.

Seating will be limited to the west side of Memorial Stadium and fans will be socially distanced using every third row as approved by the health department. Fans will be required to sit in the reserved seating area matching their mobile ticket and will not be allowed on field level at any time during the event.

Fans will be required to wear a face covering at all times while attending the open practice.

Concessions will not be available at the practice, but fans may bring their own limited food and non-alcoholic beverages.