Husker football schedule coming Saturday during Fox's 'Big Noon Kickoff' program

You've waited this long for a Nebraska football schedule, and now it's coming.

Fox announced on its official Twitter account that the Big Ten will reveal its entire football schedule for the upcoming modified season during the network's "Big Noon Kickoff" program, which begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green had said during Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's Friday news briefing that the Big Ten would release its revamped football schedule early next week.

"If it's a little earlier than that, don't get me wrong; it could happen this weekend," Green said. "But I sort of doubt it. We'll probably see it the first of the week."

The Big Ten announced Wednesday morning that it planned to return to playing football the weekend of Oct. 23-24.

Teams will play an eight-game schedule, with an additional game against a cross-division foe at the end of the season — West Division winner vs. East Division winner, second vs. second, third vs. third, etc.

There was some thought that the schedule could be released by the end of this week, but the final details are still being ironed out.