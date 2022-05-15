Husker football picks up commitment from Alabama transfer safety Kaine Williams

The Nebraska football team's first set of visitors this weekend has already resulted in a commitment.

Alabama transfer safety Kaine Williams is coming to Lincoln, he announced Sunday on social media.

Williams is on an official visit to NU this weekend along with former Alabama teammate Stephon Wynn, a defensive tackle the Huskers hope to add as well.

Williams played in one game last season for Alabama, appearing on specials teams in the SEC championship game against Georgia. He signed with the Crimson Tide over a list that included Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

A former four-star recruit from Marrero, La., Williams entered the transfer portal on April 25 and picked up offers from Kansas, Tulane, Temple, and Indiana. He made an official visit to Kansas before coming to NU.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound safety is the eight scholarship defensive back to commit to Nebraska this offseason.

Nebraska, currently at the allotted 85 scholarships for 2022, will have to do some roster shuffling to make Williams fit. But with a full summer still lying ahead, that leaves plenty of time to make sure any potential room for Williams and any other potential transfers that join the program.

