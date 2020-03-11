Husker football nixes junior day, weighing further steps over coronavirus concern

A planned Nebraska recruiting event has been canceled and school officials are weighing more drastic measures as concerns about COVID-19 continue to mount around the country.
A Husker football spokesman confirmed to the Journal Star on Wednesday night that the program is not holding a junior day originally slated for Saturday — though didn't rule out that it could happen in the future — and also said the program is moving toward restricting practice access moving forward.
"At this point we are just trying to make timely and appropriate decisions and it seemed appropriate that we should at least postpone our junior day for now," the spokesman said. "We are moving toward having essential football personnel only at football practices and football-related events at least for the near term."
The spokesman would not confirm if that included a date as far out as April 18's Red-White Spring Game.
247Sports first reported that the junior day was no longer happening.
Nebraska held its second of 15 spring practices on Wednesday morning. The Huskers are slated to practice Saturday and then three times next week before UNL goes on spring break over the final week of March.
NU is not the first Big Ten team to adjust recruiting operations over concerns about coronavirus. Both Michigan and Ohio State have said that they will not be hosting recruits on campus for several weeks. Both have also canceled their spring games, set for April, though Nebraska has made no such move at this time.
This story will be updated.
