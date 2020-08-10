Husker football chief of staff says #LetThemPlay as Big Ten fall season prospects dim

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska football players last week expressed confidence in their school's plan to move forward with football this fall after the Big Ten announced a 10-game schedule.

Less than a week later, with the season hanging in the balance and a formal decision perhaps coming within a day or two about whether the conference will play this fall, the program's Chief of Staff weighed in saying he thinks the Husker players deserve a chance.

"At Nebraska, the health, safety & well-being of our student athletes continues to be paramount in our decision making," wrote Gerrod Lambrecht, who has been head coach Scott Frost's right-hand man since Frost became Central Florida's head coach before the 2016 season. "What I believe is not being fully considered are the deep ranging, long term impacts of not playing college football this fall. The ramifications will be so significant that the sport may not recover. I would posit that if we don't play, collegiate sports as a whole will never look the same."

Lambrecht has been instrumental in Nebraska's planning and execution of its COVID-19 procedures since the pandemic shut down spring football back in March.

Frost is slated to speak with reporters at 1:30 p.m. Monday after Nebraska practiced in the morning, its third so far of preseason camp.