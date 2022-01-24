Husker fans can buy Red-White Spring Game, Ireland single-game game tickets next week

Tickets for the next two times Nebraska's football team is on the field are up for grabs in the coming days.

The university's athletic department announced Monday that tickets for the April 9 Red-White Spring Game and single-game tickets for NU's Aug. 27 season opener against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, both go on sale next week.

Tickets for the Aer Lingus Classic in Dublin against Northwestern become available to the public at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31. According to a school news release, NU's ticket allocation is on the East side of Aviva Stadium, which is the home of Ireland's national soccer and rugby teams. Ticket tiers include $175, $250 and $340 and can be purchased at Huskers.com/tickets.

Then spring game tickets are available for season-ticket holders at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1 followed by the general public at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Reserved tickets at $10 in advance and $20 at the door on April 9 if tickets remain. Club seats are $25.

UNL students can get into the scrimmage for free and any child in eighth grade or younger can get in for $1 with the purchase of a reserved ticket.