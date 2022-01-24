 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker fans can buy Red-White Spring Game, Ireland single-game game tickets next week
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Husker fans can buy Red-White Spring Game, Ireland single-game game tickets next week

  • Updated
  • 0
Ireland Navy Notre Dame Football

Notre Dame played Navy in a 2012 game in Dublin at Aviva Stadium. 

 Associated Press file photo

The latest episode begins with NU's new QB situation. Plus, the guys share thoughts on some interesting comments from a men's hoops player ... among other Husker topics.

Tickets for the next two times Nebraska's football team is on the field are up for grabs in the coming days. 

The university's athletic department announced Monday that tickets for the April 9 Red-White Spring Game and single-game tickets for NU's Aug. 27 season opener against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, both go on sale next week. 

Tickets for the Aer Lingus Classic in Dublin against Northwestern become available to the public at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31. According to a school news release, NU's ticket allocation is on the East side of Aviva Stadium, which is the home of Ireland's national soccer and rugby teams. Ticket tiers include $175, $250 and $340 and can be purchased at Huskers.com/tickets.  

Then spring game tickets are available for season-ticket holders at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1 followed by the general public at 10 a.m. Wednesday. 

Reserved tickets at $10 in advance and $20 at the door on April 9 if tickets remain. Club seats are $25. 

UNL students can get into the scrimmage for free and any child in eighth grade or younger can get in for $1 with the purchase of a reserved ticket. 

The exact start time for the spring game has not yet been determined. In recent seasons, the game has been broadcast live on Big Ten Network. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown trolls Buccaneers with epic meme after heartbreaking loss

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News