Husker Extra's Parker Gabriel discusses Nebraska's footsteps on National Signing day
#GBRXX Signing Day Live
Lincoln Journal Star

Good morning. Grab some breakfast (and maybe the caffeinated beverage of your choice) as a pivotal early National Signing Day begins for the Nebraska football team. 

We know some of the pieces that will ink their commitments to the Huskers. But, other pose uncertainty. Join Husker Extra's Parker Gabriel and company to analyze a 2020 class that has the makings to shift the culture for Nebraska.

