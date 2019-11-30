Husker Extra Rewind: Senior defenders think NU has 'found the formula'; season wrap-up numbers

“You should see it; we’re close, you have to believe it, you have to see it, you have to feel where everybody is coming from, including the coaches,” Jackson said. “We’re all one body and we all believe our coaches and we all believe in each other. These last couple of weeks, Coach (Scott Frost) has been saying, ‘Get on somebody's hat.’ Ever since then, I’ve never had more fun. Spontaneous celebrations (are) one of the best feelings in football. I’ve never had more fun, I truly loved it.

“We pretty much found the formula. It isn’t just get serious and be quiet. It’s love each other, it’s have fun, enjoy everything you do, do it with a purpose. As long as we keep that rolling through the offseason, this thing is going to get flipped faster than anybody can expect. I have all confidence that it’s going to happen.”

Jackson, a high-profile recruit out of high school, had a career full of highs and lows in Lincoln, but turned in a strong final season and made big strides over his final year-plus after getting benched early last season.

“I wish we had him for four years because I really appreciate what he has done and the progress he has made,” Frost said Monday.