Husker Extra Rewind: Putting a bow on Rutgers, plus some good, bad and ugly numbers from 2020

* Turnovers, of course, represented the biggest problem. Nebraska turned it over four times on the afternoon and finished the season with 18 in eight games. The Huskers scored 21 touchdowns on the year. Only Michigan State (20 turnovers, 14 touchdowns) had a worse spread between turnovers and scores in the Big Ten.

The Huskers finished minus-11 in the turnover department, and their rate of minus-1.38 per game is No. 123 nationally. Ouch.

* A couple of other usage notes in the passing game: Sophomore receiver Wan’Dale Robinson finished with 66 targets, more than twice as many as any other player. Junior tight end Austin Allen was second at 28. Robinson's 51 catches (for 461 yards) were nearly three times as many grabs as anyone else (Allen at 18).

NU has some promising young receivers in the program — and could benefit, too, from productive second seasons from Levi Falck (if he returns) and Oliver Martin, either of whom could be scholarship players in 2021 — but that group has to produce more behind Robinson.

* Robinson was arguably Nebraska’s best offensive player the whole year, and he finally got into the end zone as a reward. In fact, he got there twice against Rutgers, his first two of the season.