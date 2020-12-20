Husker Extra Rewind: Putting a bow on Rutgers, plus some good, bad and ugly numbers from 2020

As it turns out, Nebraska’s 28-21 victory over Rutgers on Friday night doubled as the program’s season finale.
The offseason arrived abruptly when NU announced Sunday that it would not accept a bid to a bowl game after a weird 2020 year.
Instead of focusing this week’s rewind exclusively on Friday’s game, then, we’re also going to throw in some season wrap-up numbers.
However, there will be plenty more on recapping the season and previewing what is bound to be an active offseason in the coming days at Husker Extra. So, consider this essentially a starting point to the offseason.
Erik Chinander’s defense turned in maybe its most impressive performance of the season to close it out.
The Scarlet Knights had just eight first downs after their first play of the game and one of those came on botched punt coverage.
Three of the other seven came on Rutgers’ lone touchdown drive, an 80-yarder in the second quarter. NU’s didn’t give up a first down in the third quarter. In fact, after the opening field goal drive, the Scarlet Knights only managed more than 23 yards one time in their next nine possessions. They had covered 31 on their final march before junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt ended it with an interception.
Sophomore outside linebacker Garrett Nelson mentioned two plays after the game — the 50-yard completion to Bo Melton to open the game and a 33-yard Isaih Pacheco touchdown run on fourth-and-1 — as the only real hiccups.
“Those one-timers that they hit us on, those plays, when you eliminate those, that’s when you become an elite defense,” Nelson said.
Offensively, Huskers got a good, long look at what the future looks like on the offensive line against Rutgers, with freshman Turner Corcoran making his first career start at left tackle in addition to the three other young starting regulars: Redshirt freshmen Ethan Piper (left guard) and Bryce Benhart (right tackle) and sophomore Cameron Jurgens (center).
Overall, Corcoran seemingly played well for his starting debut. The most striking thing is that the Lawrence, Kansas, native looked physically equipped and not out of place even though he’s been in college less than a year. He is already a strong kid and has a chance to be a physically imposing player in the future. He was active and showed athleticism and he, of course, looked like a freshman at times, too.
“If we ran for 365 yards and I didn’t notice a freshman left tackle, that probably means he played pretty well,” head coach Scott Frost said.
It’s hard to overstate how valuable another 75 snaps in a bowl game would have been to Corcoran, but alas. Instead, he’ll use the finale as a springboard into the future.
The other trio was more good than bad Friday, but each had inconsistent moments, which has been essentially par for the course this year. Piper was benched in favor of junior Trent Hixson for a time after flinching for a false start penalty. Benhart was beat a couple times in pass-rush situations – that’s the top of his offseason to-do list — and Jurgens had a couple of wide snaps.
Still, Nebraska racked up a season-best 620 yards of offense (7.2 per play) and 365 rushing yards (6.3 per carry), so overall that’s a high note to close out the season.
Notes
* The Huskers averaged a season-best 9.1 yards per pass attempt, too.
While 9.1 per attempt on the day is a good number, the Huskers finished the season at 6.6. NU’s passing attack was no juggernaut in 2019, but even then they averaged 7.9.
At 6.6, NU is tied for 93rd nationally. Combine that with just five passing touchdowns vs. nine total interceptions (three for junior Adrian Martinez and six for redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey) and the passing game clearly has to get much, much better in 2021 in order for the Huskers to take a step forward.
NU's quarterbacks jumped from 60.1% completions in 2019 to 68.1% in 2020 (Martinez went from 59.4% to 71.5%) but it didn't result in increased production or efficiency.
* Turnovers, of course, represented the biggest problem. Nebraska turned it over four times on the afternoon and finished the season with 18 in eight games. The Huskers scored 21 touchdowns on the year. Only Michigan State (20 turnovers, 14 touchdowns) had a worse spread between turnovers and scores in the Big Ten.
The Huskers finished minus-11 in the turnover department, and their rate of minus-1.38 per game is No. 123 nationally. Ouch.
* A couple of other usage notes in the passing game: Sophomore receiver Wan’Dale Robinson finished with 66 targets, more than twice as many as any other player. Junior tight end Austin Allen was second at 28. Robinson's 51 catches (for 461 yards) were nearly three times as many grabs as anyone else (Allen at 18).
'I was really impressed with the fight': Huskers overcome early gaffes, dominate Rutgers in second half
NU has some promising young receivers in the program — and could benefit, too, from productive second seasons from Levi Falck (if he returns) and Oliver Martin, either of whom could be scholarship players in 2021 — but that group has to produce more behind Robinson.
* Robinson was arguably Nebraska’s best offensive player the whole year, and he finally got into the end zone as a reward. In fact, he got there twice against Rutgers, his first two of the season.
The sophomore finished with 701 yards from scrimmage (461 receiving). His 87.6 scrimmage yards per game checks in at No. 11 in the Big Ten.
* The Huskers saw a sizable uptick in production from the tight end room this year.
In 2020, Sean Beckton’s group combined to account for 27.4% of NU’s passing yards, 22.4% of receptions and 23.8% of targets.
In 2019, those numbers were 12.8% yardage, 17.3% receptions and 17% targets.
That group also closed 2020 on a good note. Allen, junior Travis Vokolek and senior Jack Stoll combined for six catches on six targets for 82 yards (13.7 per target).
* Nebraska had a season-high 19 “chunk” plays against Rutgers (11 rushing, eight passing). The Huskers matched or exceeded that mark three times in 2019 (24 vs. Illinois, 21 vs. Wisconsin and 19 vs. Maryland).
Martinez’s 41-yard touchdown run was just Nebraska’s fourth touchdown on an explosive play of the season. In 2019, NU had 16 in 12 games.
* Conversely, Nebraska’s defense allowed an average of nearly two fewer “chunk” plays per game (9.6 in 2020 compared to 11.4 vs. Big Ten teams in 2019) and didn’t allow any of its final four opponents to get more than nine in a game.
* Martinez was credited with three fumbles against Rutgers and lost two on run attempts. The third was a bad mesh between the quarterback and senior running back Dedrick Mills. Fumbles have been an issue each of the past three seasons.
Here's a brief look at total fumbles and lost fumbles since Frost became the head coach:
2018 (12 games) — Team: 27-12. QBs: 17-7. Martinez: 12-6
2019 (12 games) — Team: 28-11. QBs: 10-5. Martinez: 8-4
2020 (8 games) — Team: 22-9. QBs: 11-7. Martinez: 7-5.
* Perhaps the most concerning thing about Aron Cruickshank’s 99-yard kick return touchdown was that he ran it on virtually a straight line. Cruickshank hardly had to deviate from where he caught the ball between the left hash and the sideline (from Nebraska’s coverage perspective). NU wasn’t that bad covering kickoffs the rest of the season, but overall the rate of major special-teams mistakes has to get better in 2021.
On the punt that Rutgers’ Adam Korsak easily ran for 17 yards and a first down, Nebraska overloaded with five players to the right of the RU center, into the boundary. The result: Korsak looked ahead and saw just two Husker defenders plus a gunner to the entire wide side of the field. When the gunner bailed out down the field, there was nobody even close to being able to stop him. Way too easy.
NU got much better place-kicking in 2020 thanks to senior Connor Culp (another potential senior returnee), but the Huskers’ coverage units and return groups left a lot to be desired, all things considered.
* One impressive personnel note: Nebraska had 55 players that were on the game roster for all eight games this season, per the Journal Star's tracking. In addition, eight players — Brenden Jaimes, Mills, Jurgens, Zavier Betts, Stoll, Damian Jackson, Chris Walker and Jackson Hannah — were on the game roster seven times each. That speaks to the level which the Huskers were able to control their COVID-19 numbers. Teams can only take 74 players on the road, so NU had the majority of its core group intact for the entire season.
