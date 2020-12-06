Husker Extra Rewind: NU defense looks like it likes playing together; promise and potholes in passing game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — If you’re the Nebraska defense and you’re looking to get greedy, the early third quarter on Saturday against Purdue would have been a great place to start.
The offense had just punched in a touchdown to open the frame and grow the Huskers’ lead to 34-13. The Blackshirts forced a fourth-and-2 from the Purdue 43-yard line and Boilermaker head coach Jeff Brohm, likely feeling that the game was close to slipping away, decided he needed to go for it.
Nebraska did a good job at the outset of the play, too, taking away the sprint left action that quarterback Jack Plummer wanted to turn into an easy completion. Instead he stopped, worked back toward his right and, with the rush a little bit overflowed to the left, had just enough time to slip the ball past Cam Taylor-Britt’s outstretched hand to Milton Wright for a first down.
A stop there, and the offense takes over in plus field position coming off a long touchdown drive. Maybe the Boilermakers never get within seven. Maybe that 89-yard touchdown doesn’t happen or it doesn’t make things quite as uncomfortable as that seven-point lead felt early in the fourth quarter.
On Saturday against a Purdue team that really struggled, it wasn’t the difference between a win and a loss. It was simply the difference between perhaps a 10-point win and a more lopsided result. But it’s the kind of play that led Taylor-Britt to say this after the game when asked to sum up where the defense is at.
“Everyone can get better,” Taylor-Britt said. “We may come out there and do that, but there’s always room for improvement. We want to keep zero on the board and not what they had on the scoreboard.
“We made some little mistakes that can be fixed, and we’re just going to go back out there and fix it.”
That particular fourth-down conversion didn’t even cost Nebraska points because its defense forced a pooch punt anyway, and the offense took over at the 11. But it did result in Purdue flipping the field and a difference of nearly 50 yards of positioning.
It’s going to be interesting to see how many more shots this group gets to play together — the Huskers have two games left on the schedule, pending any COVID-related alterations and then perhaps a bowl game, depending on how those two games go — because the Blackshirts seem to really enjoy it.
“We’ve got a lot of veteran guys on defense and a lot of guys that have been in a lot of tough, close games. A lot of guys that just are able to execute their job on a play-in, play-out basis,” senior defensive lineman Ben Stille said. “Everyone doesn’t panic, does their job play-in and play-out, and it turned out well for us.”
Then, it will be interesting to see how many of NU’s seniors — and the defense has a bunch of them — decide to return for the extra year granted by the NCAA. Taylor-Britt is perhaps the unit’s best player and he’s a junior, but if other guys in the group don’t like what they hear from the NFL’s Draft Advisory board, could more than originally expected return? Only time will tell on that front.
But, if you’re being greedy, it’d be fun to see this group stay together a while longer, because they keep showing signs of more growth.
Notes: Robinson shows why he's 'one of our best'; Blackshirts stout against the run; Mills makes return
Notes
* Crack in the shield: The punt Nebraska had blocked late in the second quarter looked bad from the start. Purdue ran a player onto the field at the last minute and he became one of three to rush straight up the middle. It looked like perhaps NU didn’t account for the extra player because he was on a dead sprint off the sideline.
Nebraska has a three-man shield in the backfield between the line of scrimmage and punter William Przystup. Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Ethan Piper “closes the door” between two set players once the snap passes through.
Two guys pressured to Piper’s right, pressuring walk-on defensive lineman Colton Feist, so it looked like Piper’s attention went there first. The gap between Piper and reserve junior offensive lineman Matt Sichterman to his left was big enough to allow Boilermaker receiver Jackson Anthrop to squeeze through and get his hand on the ball.
It’s the first punt Nebraska’s had blocked this season, but not the only close call. Penn State nearly got one off the right flank of the Huskers’ shield (it was Brant Banks, not Feist, on that occasion) in a seven-point game.
* A week after Rutgers held the ball for all but three plays in the fourth quarter against Purdue, the Huskers did almost the same thing. In fact, Nebraska had the ball for 12:02 of the final 15 minutes.
After David Bell’s 89-yard touchdown, Purdue ran just seven plays. No first downs.
* Rondale warning: The Huskers did a good job tackling star receiver Rondale Moore, holding him to 78 yards on 13 catches. He didn’t shake loose many times and NU got him to the ground with good open-field tackling and gang tackling.
However, both of Jack Plummer’s first two touchdowns — one to running back King Doerue and the next to tight end Payne Durham — were in part thanks to Moore.
On the first, two linebackers flowed toward Moore’s motion and turned Doerue loose for an easy pitch-and-catch. On the next, NU linebacker Luke Reimer shifted slightly with Moore’s motion away from him and watched just a beat too long — or at least that’s what it looked like without knowing the exact scheme. That allowed Durham to slip in behind.
* Adrian Martinez didn’t have many bad misses — a third-down throw to Wan’Dale Robinson in which Robinson roasted his defender on an in-cut stands out — but one of them came on a concept to watch down the road.
On second-and-21 on that bizarre drive early in the fourth quarter, Nebraska ran an aggressive three-man combo down the field with Robinson, tight end Austin Allen and freshman receiver Zavier Betts. Betts ran the corner route against zone coverage and was open for what would have been an easy-looking 20 yards. Martinez threw it over his head, but NU got bailed out by a late-hit penalty against Betts as the ball sailed out of bounds.
Martinez got hit as he threw — and at that point also appeared to be dealing with shoulder discomfort — but that’s the type of throw that the Huskers have to have.
On a related note: Three talented players in a downfield concept? Wouldn't be surprised to see that one again before too long.
* Of course, the conversation also goes the other way. Betts is playing more and more, and that comes with rookie mistakes.
On this day, once again, Purdue bailed the Huskers out.
In the fourth quarter, Betts lined up to Martinez’s left and Robinson was slot left. Man coverage, both one-on-one. Robinson ran a fade route and, like he did virtually all day, created separation. Given his position in the slot, he had a ton of field to work with as he widened out and Martinez had a ton of field to throw to. Betts, though, also ran a go route. He almost certainly was supposed to run something else — probably a short hitch to keep his defender occupied while Robinson worked to get behind his man.
Robinson and Martinez both talked with Betts about it after the play. Fortunately for NU, Purdue safety Cam Allen knew Robinson had him in big trouble, so he grabbed him and interfered. Fifteen yards instead of a frustrating freshman moment. That’s going to happen with young players on the field, but Betts has a world of promise, too. He’s showing it more and more consistently.
* Senior running back Dedrick Mills made a welcome return to the Husker offense. Not only is he capable of churning out tough yards, but he's become a reliable pass protector and also a willing lead blocker. He thumped Derrick Barnes in the hole on Martinez's 1-yard touchdown run to open the third quarter. Earlier, the timing on an arc block wasn't quite right on a fly sweep to Betts.
