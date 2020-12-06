Husker Extra Rewind: NU defense looks like it likes playing together; promise and potholes in passing game

“Everyone can get better,” Taylor-Britt said. “We may come out there and do that, but there’s always room for improvement. We want to keep zero on the board and not what they had on the scoreboard.

“We made some little mistakes that can be fixed, and we’re just going to go back out there and fix it.”

That particular fourth-down conversion didn’t even cost Nebraska points because its defense forced a pooch punt anyway, and the offense took over at the 11. But it did result in Purdue flipping the field and a difference of nearly 50 yards of positioning.

It’s going to be interesting to see how many more shots this group gets to play together — the Huskers have two games left on the schedule, pending any COVID-related alterations and then perhaps a bowl game, depending on how those two games go — because the Blackshirts seem to really enjoy it.

“We’ve got a lot of veteran guys on defense and a lot of guys that have been in a lot of tough, close games. A lot of guys that just are able to execute their job on a play-in, play-out basis,” senior defensive lineman Ben Stille said. “Everyone doesn’t panic, does their job play-in and play-out, and it turned out well for us.”