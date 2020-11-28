Husker Extra Rewind: Discipline and culture conversation continues for NU; RB room getting thin

“We still have some work to do. But when I look at the faces of the guys in that locker room, I think they understand it and they’re committed to getting it done.”

It’s not an old vs. new conversation when it comes to culture and discipline in Frost’s program at Nebraska. It’s just an ongoing one.

Notes

* Nebraska could use some good news on the running back front this week.

This is the position the Huskers found themselves in Friday: Senior Dedrick Mills didn’t make the trip and now has missed most of the past three games with what appears to be a right knee injury. Freshman Marvin Scott had eight touches in the first half (seven carries) for 16 yards and finished a field-goal drive early in the second quarter with three straight touches, but then didn’t return to the game after that. In the second half, NU radio commentator Matt Davison said that Scott wouldn’t be back in the game.

Redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins began the year as Nebraska’s No. 2 back but didn’t make the trip to Northwestern on Nov. 7. He had one carry for 2 yards the next week against Penn State and didn’t play against Illinois due to injury. He made the trip to Iowa but appeared to be an emergency option only, since he did not play at all despite the thinning ranks.