Husker Extra Rewind: Discipline and culture conversation continues for NU; RB room getting thin

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Conversations about “culture” in college football programs tend to elicit either strong reactions or strong eye-rolls, depending on the nature of the talk and who’s doing the talking.
It’s a topic that came up again after Nebraska’s 26-20 loss to Iowa on Black Friday, the program’s sixth straight in the series and third straight by one score.
“We’re a heck of a lot closer than we were. That’s why I told the guys to walk out of here with their head up high,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said after the game. “I told you I was embarrassed to coach the team last week because we didn’t play like a team that I want to coach. I will tell you I don’t think our record is indicative of where we are right now and the improvements we made, but sooner or later we’ve got to be buttoned up and detailed enough to make sure that these close games go our way.
“Discipline wasn’t very good. I’m always careful not to criticize who came before me, but the discipline wasn’t very good when I walked into the building. Give the old guys that are still here from when we got here a lot of credit for sticking through what they’ve stuck through and giving us the leadership that they give us. It’s unfortunate we didn’t have spring ball, that would have helped. With COVID, we weren’t able to spend as much time around our young guys. We’re playing a lot of young players. That kind of discipline takes time with them.”
Frost took over for Mike Riley three years ago this week, so this is no longer really a conversation about what used to be.
Take Friday as an example. One of those older players Frost praised Friday is senior inside linebacker Collin Miller, whose season likely ended last week when he suffered a spinal concussion that required an overnight stay in the hospital. He was back at practice by Monday, made the trip with the team and spent the game on the sideline with a neck brace, doing whatever he could.
Miller exhorted teammates to make noise on big plays. He had pointers for fellow inside linebackers Will Honas and Luke Reimer between series. He was among the first to congratulate senior safety Marquel Dismuke when Dismuke made a crushing hit to ensure a third-down stop late in the game. Frost called him “the heart and soul” of NU’s team.
After the game, news broke that freshman defensive back Ronald Delancy had become the fourth member of NU’s heralded 2020 recruiting class to enter his name into the transfer portal. Delancy appeared in Nebraska’s first three games but didn’t dress at home against Illinois and didn’t make the trip to Iowa. After the loss to Illinois, Delancy tweeted, “We pose (supposed) to be way better than that as a team wasting talent” before later deleting it.
Is it as simple as saying the two juxtaposing Fridays for Miller and Delancy is as simple as good vs. bad? Probably not. Transfers happen all the time and oftentimes there are perfectly logical explanations.
Does the juxtaposition come with just a bit more dramatic contrast given the circumstances? It certainly feels like it.
“The guys, everybody in that locker room right now really wants to win,” said senior defensive back Dicaprio Bootle, like Miller a 2020 captain and, like Miller, one of 24 remaining Riley-era holdovers on a roster of 150-plus. “We don’t lose sight of that, we come out every day during practice. We just need to be better at paying attention to the details.”
Frost shared his insight on how to be good in the details after the game and talked again about discipline. Perhaps not coincidentally, the comments came shortly after the Huskers and all of UNL wrapped up finals week.
“Nobody can ever be late to class,” Frost said. “When somebody was late to a workout when I was in school, it never got to Coach (Tom) Osborne because (Jason Peter) and Grant (Wistrom) would take care of it. Nobody could ever give less than 100% at practice. Nobody could put off finals until the last minute and not study. When you’re detailed on the little things all through the week and all through the year, detail comes in the game.
“We still have some work to do. But when I look at the faces of the guys in that locker room, I think they understand it and they’re committed to getting it done.”
It’s not an old vs. new conversation when it comes to culture and discipline in Frost’s program at Nebraska. It’s just an ongoing one.
Notes
* Nebraska could use some good news on the running back front this week.
This is the position the Huskers found themselves in Friday: Senior Dedrick Mills didn’t make the trip and now has missed most of the past three games with what appears to be a right knee injury. Freshman Marvin Scott had eight touches in the first half (seven carries) for 16 yards and finished a field-goal drive early in the second quarter with three straight touches, but then didn’t return to the game after that. In the second half, NU radio commentator Matt Davison said that Scott wouldn’t be back in the game.
Redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins began the year as Nebraska’s No. 2 back but didn’t make the trip to Northwestern on Nov. 7. He had one carry for 2 yards the next week against Penn State and didn’t play against Illinois due to injury. He made the trip to Iowa but appeared to be an emergency option only, since he did not play at all despite the thinning ranks.
Freshman Sevion Morrison was thought to be close to a debut earlier this year but hasn’t been available in the two games since running backs coach Ryan Held said he thought Morrison was about ready to go. He dressed for a home game against Penn State but didn’t the next week against Illinois and he didn’t travel to Iowa. It is not known if he is still dealing with the injury that slowed him before the season or if it’s something else.
All of that left redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson pretty much by his lonesome in the backfield for Nebraska for two-plus quarters against Iowa. He ran hard and made a couple of plays along the way, finishing with 23 rushing yards on four carries — highlighted by a 12-yard touchdown run — and a catch for 5.
Sophomore receiver Wan’Dale Robinson also had six carries, but his performance in the passing game (nine catches for 75) is all the more reason to find a way to try to keep him from having to line up in the backfield extensively.
* If you were frustrated by NU’s punting on Friday, you’re not alone. Frost mentioned special teams and punting after the game extensively.
Consider this: Sophomore William Przystup’s final three punts sailed out of bounds and netted the Huskers 35, 32 and 37 yards, and those were the three best outcomes of the day for Nebraska.
Przystup’s first punt, a 39-yarder, stayed in the middle of the field and Charlie Jones returned it 8 yards. The second traveled 42 yards to the left hash mark, again not close enough to the sideline, and Jones broke contain and ripped off a 31-yard return.
* Two quick player notes to close it out.
Senior safety Marquel Dismuke played one of his best games as a Husker. He was credited with seven tackles (two for loss). He didn’t get credit in the stat book for maybe his best play. On a critical third-and-3 run late from Tyler Goodson, Dismuke triggered and closed ground quickly, stoning Goodson in his tracks before senior inside linebacker Will Honas cleaned it up. That forced Iowa to attempt a 51-yard field goal. Keith Duncan missed and Nebraska had a chance. It was a big-boy run fill and Dismuke made the play.
* Adrian Martinez finished 18-of-20 passing and kept the ball out of harm’s way when he put the ball in the air. His two incompletions were an overthrow well away from a covered Zavier Betts and a throwaway over Robinson’s head. NU’s passing game still needs work, but it was a promising outing from the junior.
