Husker Extra Rewind: Decisions for Frost, Husker staff start in QB room, but extend well beyond

Is it time to turn the young players fully loose? If Nebraska does, it will have to live with the growing pains — a downgrade in perimeter blocking, occasional raised hands when the alignment isn’t clear or a signal gets missed.

The easy thing is to say, "Go for it," out of frustration, but then you've got to live with the volatility that comes with more youth on the field.

“Listen, nobody is more impatient right now than me,” Frost said after the game. That sounds like a coach who might consider shaking up the depth chart more substantially.

The conversations will happen defensively, too. Redshirt freshman Myles Farmer had two interceptions in the first half and barely played in the second after Deontai Williams returned. Quinton Newsome is a good corner and he’s gaining experience fast.

“We talked about it at half with the defensive staff and I told them I’d just as soon those guys kept playing in a rotation,” Frost said of the young defensive backs. “Those guys definitely deserve to play.”

That rotation didn’t really happen. It was mostly Williams and junior Cam Taylor-Britt down the stretch.