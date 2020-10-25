Husker Extra Rewind: An offensive foundation to build from and questions to answer

* Frost caught some flack on social media late in the first quarter when he decided to punt on fourth-and-2 from his own 43, trailing 14-7. Ohio State had marched to touchdown drives on its first two possessions and NU had run the ball well, but he opted to punt and was ultimately rewarded for it.

Sophomore punter William Przystup hit a booming 51-yarder that was downed at the 6. The Buckeyes got one first down, but the Huskers forced their first punt of the day, thanks in part to sure tackles on second down by Dicaprio Bootle and third down by Garrett Nelson. Then the offense mounted the 11-play scoring drive detailed above.

That is the kind of marriage between offense, defense and special teams that good teams show. Now the Huskers have to do it consistently.

* Nebraska’s tight end group saw liberal use and finished with five catches for 55 on seven targets. Not only that, but they were heavily involved in the run game. Stoll’s injury will have an impact, but that’s a group that has potential.