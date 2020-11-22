Husker Extra Rewind: After QB run game, what can Nebraska's offense hang its hat on?

“That’s kind of how this offense is built and it always has been, and we are not good enough at it right now.”

True to their word over the past week, Frost and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick tried to dial up some shots, but it just didn’t work. Nebraska didn’t get an accurate throw down the field more than 16 yards until Martinez entered late and hit Robinson in traffic up the seam. He paid for it but hung on.

There are a bunch of questions at hand for Frost and company: Was McCaffrey’s outing an aberration compared to what they see in practice? It’s still a small sample size.

Does Martinez’s rough outing against Northwestern feel any different given what the Wildcats have done to other opponents since then?

Do the Huskers have to go more outside the box and lean even more into the quarterback run game over the next three weeks? Maybe do more with both guys on the field, which hasn’t been used since the season opener? This is the one Frost said after the game he doesn’t want to do, calling 26 carries for McCaffrey too many.

Clearly something’s got to change.

