Husker Extra Rewind: After QB run game, what can Nebraska's offense hang its hat on?

Nebraska’s list of offensive maladies at present is a long one.
Without intimate knowledge of scheme, game-planning and play-calling, we are left to make more general observations.
Two guiding ones that encompass multiple issues each for this week's Rewind.
First, the Huskers do not appear to have much they can hang their hat on in the run game outside of the quarterback’s ability to make plays with his feet.
Second, Nebraska hasn’t proven to anybody that it can threaten the deep parts of the field in the passing game.
Like everything in football, those issues are likely related to some degree. You don’t have the ability to push the ball down the field, teams can dedicate more to the box. Teams dedicate more to the box and slow the run, your downfield opportunities come in more obvious situations.
Each caused Nebraska problems Saturday in a 41-23 loss to Illinois.
From the first play, the Huskers had trouble with their base run stuff. Head coach Scott Frost said the first snap was an outside zone run play that quarterback Luke McCaffrey kept and then threw laterally to Wan’Dale Robinson. It went from bad to disaster when the pass was judged to have gone backward and ruled a fumble that Illinois recovered.
On NU’s second drive, a scoring march, it got the outside zone game going, resulting in a handful of good runs from freshman Marvin Scott. Overall, that kind of production was too infrequent, and Nebraska didn’t sustain its rushing success over the course of the game, even before it got out of hand.
The numbers don’t look bad on the surface: 44 carries for 215 yards (4.9 per carry) and two touchdowns.
But based on an unofficial tally by the Journal Star, the numbers breakdown shows the issue. McCaffrey gained 56 yards on five plays that looked like designed quarterback draws. He scrambled six times for 46 and Adrian Martinez added a 13-yard scramble late. That’s 12 quarterback runs (five designed) that account for 115 of NU’s 215 yards.
“I want him (McCaffrery) to run when it’s there,” Frost said. “We’re going to design a few things for him in the games. There are going to be some other times where the read dictates that they run it.”
The rest of the running game: 32 carries for 100. That includes three sacks for minus-28, but it also includes a 32-yard Robinson run, which he made possible by breaking a tackle right at the line of scrimmage.
Nebraska played Saturday without senior running back Dedrick Mills and also redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins, but this, generally speaking, has been an issue through the first four games.
Even with Robinson having a nice day on the ground (seven for 60), NU’s running backs are averaging 3.8 per carry this year. On Saturday, three drives in the middle of the game began with negatives on outside zone.
It's not just the backs, of course. NU struggled at times with Illinois' defensive interior, just like it did with PSU's on Nov. 14. The inside of Nebraska's offensive line is a bit unsettled with center Cameron Jurgens battling a foot injury, a young guy playing full time in Ethan Piper and shuffling going on between center and right guard.
Combine that with the struggles throwing the ball down the field, and the Huskers just don’t have many reliable options outside the quarterback run game.
Two of McCaffrey’s three interceptions Saturday came on fourth-down situations, and one was after a bad snap. The third, though, was indicative of NU’s struggles. McCaffrey had Levi Falck on a corner route late in the first half but hung the ball short and inside, allowing the safety to make an easy play. That ball, a seam throw to Robinson and a hole shot up to the sideline to Robinson, both overthrown early in the game, aren’t easy, but they have to be made in the Big Ten.
There were also a few chances — to the naked eye, at least — where the ball didn't get pushed downfield at all.
“We’ve got to be able to throw the ball down the field,” Frost said afterward. “I’ll have to look at the tape, but I feel like we had some guys running open downfield. Whether its protection or vision or just trusting it and throwing it on time, we’ve got to be a better football team at throwing the ball down the field.
“That’s kind of how this offense is built and it always has been, and we are not good enough at it right now.”
True to their word over the past week, Frost and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick tried to dial up some shots, but it just didn’t work. Nebraska didn’t get an accurate throw down the field more than 16 yards until Martinez entered late and hit Robinson in traffic up the seam. He paid for it but hung on.
There are a bunch of questions at hand for Frost and company: Was McCaffrey’s outing an aberration compared to what they see in practice? It’s still a small sample size.
Does Martinez’s rough outing against Northwestern feel any different given what the Wildcats have done to other opponents since then?
Do the Huskers have to go more outside the box and lean even more into the quarterback run game over the next three weeks? Maybe do more with both guys on the field, which hasn’t been used since the season opener? This is the one Frost said after the game he doesn’t want to do, calling 26 carries for McCaffrey too many.
Clearly something’s got to change.
Notes
* Offenses these days are usually going to be able to move the ball between the 20-yard lines. Defenses more and more are judged by their ability to get off the field on third downs and create takeaways. NU had done one of those things the past two weeks, but did neither against the Illini.
NU allowed 6.4 yards per play versus Illinois compared to 5.5 the week before against Penn State, but the turnovers made the biggest difference. The Huskers had two against PSU and zero against Illinois.
In both games, like the entire season, Nebraska has not been able to get off the field on third down. The Huskers are last in the Big Ten by a longshot, surrendering 54% so far. Next worst is Illinois at 47.5%. NU’s mark is No. 121 nationally. To make matters worse, NU’s offense is worst in the Big Ten and No. 111 nationally in converting third downs (32%).
At times, you’ll get by and beat decent opponents by getting the job done in one category or the other, as NU did against the Nittany Lions. You won’t have a good defensive outing if you can’t do either.
* One more passing-game note: Nebraska is one of only three teams in the country that has played at least four games and has two or fewer passing touchdowns. The other two: Utah State and Air Force, which has thrown the ball 38 times this year. NU has two passing touchdowns and six interceptions.
* Meanwhile, Nebraska’s rush defense has fallen to 12th in the Big Ten at 4.7 yards per carry allowed. NU is also 12th in the Big Ten in turnover margin at minus-5. They were even entering Saturday. Yikes.
* Just to complete the trifecta here: On the 14-yard, first-down run from Illinois punter Blake Hayes, it appeared Nebraska only had 10 men on the field at the snap. Would it have mattered? Hayes had an awful lot of green grass. But did you see the dude run? One black jersey on that side of the field might well have dissuaded the attempt in the first place.
* Illinois was in control of the game at halftime, but that play and UI’s two long drives to open the third quarter really put it in a vice grip. Of the first 19 minutes, 46 seconds of the second half, Illinois had the ball for 16:30.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
