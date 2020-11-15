Husker Extra Rewind: A win is a win, but plenty of room for NU to make life easier on itself going forward

But it was a struggle from there. The Huskers’ last 40 plays yielded just 156 (3.9 per play) and six points over the final 45 minutes, 1 second.

“Probably the biggest issue is Penn State has a really talented defense,” Frost said afterward. “We need to capitalize still. Maybe I got a little too conservative this time.”

Nebraska played with its first big lead of the season, and Frost said that altered his plan in the second half. It’s a fine line, of course, but the Huskers didn’t play as aggressively and still ended up with the same problems – a turnover and four second-half drives that lasted 1:55 or shorter – that they were hoping to avoid by slowing down.

Nebraska, too, is still trying to juggle a lot of components offensively. It got more complicated Saturday when Dedrick Mills suffered an injury on perhaps NU’s first play from scrimmage. It’s not considered serious, per Frost, but Mills didn’t play after Nebraska’s first drive. The Huskers are already shuffling the deck at receiver a lot, and moving Wan’Dale Robinson to running back more as the game went along only further complicated the picture.