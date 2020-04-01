Husker Extra Podcast: What is the next step for college sports as coronavirus pandemic builds?
Husker Extra Podcast: What is the next step for college sports as coronavirus pandemic builds?

  • Updated

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett gather remotely to discuss the latest in how the global coronavirus pandemic is impacting college sports and what next steps might look like. There's talk about what a modified (or canceled) football season might look like, the chance that it proceeds somewhat normally and more. Plus, a lawn update from Chris and a look at what's coming up in the coming days at HuskerExtra.com.

