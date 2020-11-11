Husker Extra Podcast: What happens with the Huskers' QB situation vs. PSU?

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett discuss what they think will happen with Nebraska's quarterback situation against Penn State, break down the matchup and provide game predictions. Also, a rundown of a productive -- and historic -- National Signing Day in hoops, volleyball and baseball.
That and more on the latest edition of the Husker Extra Podcast, sponsored by Tom Dinsdale Automotive Group of Grand Island and Hastings.
Watch here:
Listen here:
