 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker Extra Podcast: The latest on Bill Moos' departure and buyout; NIL era begins; Banton staying in draft
0 Comments
topical

Husker Extra Podcast: The latest on Bill Moos' departure and buyout; NIL era begins; Banton staying in draft

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett recap a wild summer week in Nebraska athletics. They cover Bill Moos' abrupt departure and what a nearly $3 million agreement with Nebraska means, give the latest on the search for Moos' replacement and talk timeline. 

Attention turns to the launch of the NIL era in college athletics and what we saw on July 1, but breaking news interrupts when Husker guard Dalano Banton decides to keep his name in the NBA Draft instead of returning to NU. 

Watch here: 

Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett recap a wild summer week in Nebraska athletics. They cover Bill Moos' abrupt departure and what a nearly $3 million agreement with Nebraska means, give the latest on the search for Moos' replacement and talk timeline.  Attention turns to the launch of the NIL era in college athletics and what we saw on July 1, but breaking news interrupts when Husker guard Dalano Banton decides to keep his name in the NBA Draft instead of returning to NU. 

Listen here: 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News