Husker Extra Podcast: The latest on Bill Moos' departure and buyout; NIL era begins; Banton staying in draft

Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett recap a wild summer week in Nebraska athletics. They cover Bill Moos' abrupt departure and what a nearly $3 million agreement with Nebraska means, give the latest on the search for Moos' replacement and talk timeline.

Attention turns to the launch of the NIL era in college athletics and what we saw on July 1, but breaking news interrupts when Husker guard Dalano Banton decides to keep his name in the NBA Draft instead of returning to NU.