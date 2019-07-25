Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk through a couple of key conversations after Big Ten football media days -- Nebraska's football facility situation and some rogue talk about Big Ten division realignment among them -- and also recap the first in-person look at Fred Hoiberg's basketball team ahead of its trip to Italy.
Husker Extra Podcast: The (almost) end of the football offseason and a summer glimpse at Nebrasketball
