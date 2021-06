Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down the five players who have verbally committed to Nebraska football this month, talk about another — 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola — who has captured the imagination of Husker fans, and break down the latest news from Husker men's hoops, which includes Dalano Banton standing out at the G-League combine and a date for this year's NU/Creighton matchup in Lincoln.