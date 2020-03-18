Husker Extra Podcast: Social distancing and the uncertain future for NU sports
View Comments
topical

Husker Extra Podcast: Social distancing and the uncertain future for NU sports

  • Updated

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett sacrifice a bit of audio quality for the greater good in Husker Extra's first socially distanced podcast. The guys talk about the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on Nebraska athletics and college sports overall and what the college football calendar might look like going forward. Plus, recruiting and roster management never rests, so there are updates both in men's basketball and in football. 

Husker Extra podcast logo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News