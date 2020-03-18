Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett sacrifice a bit of audio quality for the greater good in Husker Extra's first socially distanced podcast. The guys talk about the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on Nebraska athletics and college sports overall and what the college football calendar might look like going forward. Plus, recruiting and roster management never rests, so there are updates both in men's basketball and in football.
Husker Extra Podcast: Social distancing and the uncertain future for NU sports
