Husker Extra Podcast: Recapping the first half of Husker preseason camp with RB talk, TE concern and more
Husker Extra Podcast: Recapping the first half of Husker preseason camp with RB talk, TE concern and more

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett take stock of the Nebraska football team midway through preseason camp. The running back picture is beginning to clear up, but four contenders remain. There are injury concerns at tight end and on the offensive line. Two freshmen are battling it out to be Adrian Martinez's primary backup. All that and more on the latest edition of the Husker Extra podcast.

Watch here: 

Listen here: 

