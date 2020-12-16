Husker Extra Podcast: Recapping National Signing Day and previewing Rutgers

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down Nebraska's 19-man 2021 class after Wednesday's National Signing Day activities and look ahead to what might be next for the class. They also cover some ground ahead of Friday's football game at Rutgers, make predictions, talk about the possibility of a postseason game later this month and also give the latest on the men's basketball program.
