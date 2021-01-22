Husker Extra Podcast: Recapping a wide-ranging interview with Husker HC Scott Frost and Nebrasketball's long COVID-19 pause

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett discuss the Journal Star's wide-ranging Friday interview with Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, what's ahead for the Huskers this offseason and the latest on the Nebraska men's basketball team's lengthy pause in team activities due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
