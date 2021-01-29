Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett send you into the weekend with a podcast that breaks down the latest round of transfers for Nebraska — including quarterback Luke McCaffrey, which leaves NU with three scholarship signal-callers and a question about whether to add one this offseason — and potential movement on the staff, plus an update on the long COVID-19 pause for Fred Hoiberg's program.
Husker Extra Podcast: Questions ahead for Husker football staff, QB spot; latest on hoops' COVID-19 pause
Related to this story
- Updated
"It flat-out sucks. So please when you walk out of the house and laugh this off, don’t. It’s real. It’s no fun."
- Updated
Scott and Ashley Frost pledged to match up to $125,000 in donations to Teammates Mentoring on Thursday.
Red Report: Will NU add a QB? Plus, Frost won't spend 'one second' worried about transfers; Huskers on the mend
- Updated
One highlight from Scott Frost's radio appearance was his thoughts on the QB room. Will the Huskers be active in the transfer portal?
- Updated
NU coach Scott Frost feels the culture in his program is better than it's been at any point since his arrival. But questions persist.
- Updated
It is unclear exactly how formal the talks have been or if Matt Lubick has interviewed in person or remotely.