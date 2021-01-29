 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker Extra Podcast: Questions ahead for Husker football staff, QB spot; latest on hoops' COVID-19 pause
View Comments

Husker Extra Podcast: Questions ahead for Husker football staff, QB spot; latest on hoops' COVID-19 pause

{{featured_button_text}}

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett send you into the weekend with a podcast that breaks down the latest round of transfers for Nebraska — including quarterback Luke McCaffrey, which leaves NU with three scholarship signal-callers and a question about whether to add one this offseason — and potential movement on the staff, plus an update on the long COVID-19 pause for Fred Hoiberg's program.

Watch here: 

Listen here: 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Corcoran to start, Miller retires and other notables from Tuesday's news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News