Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett revel in finally arriving at game week and talk through what would make for a successful Saturday for Nebraska. That, plus updates on two suspended players, Maurice Washington and players the guys are intrigued to see live this weekend.
Husker Extra Podcast: Previewing NU's opener and what would constitute a successful Saturday?
