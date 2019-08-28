{{featured_button_text}}

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett revel in finally arriving at game week and talk through what would make for a successful Saturday for Nebraska. That, plus updates on two suspended players, Maurice Washington and players the guys are intrigued to see live this weekend.

Ep. 120: Previewing the Huskers' opener and what would constitute a successful Saturday?

