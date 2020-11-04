Husker Extra Podcast: Previewing Nebraska vs. Northwestern and breaking down early Big Ten action

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett run through storylines and significant implications for Saturday's Nebraska football game at Northwestern, share what they've seen through the first two weeks of Big Ten play and give the latest on what, if anything, is known about basketball season, which is supposed to start in three weeks.
That and more on the latest edition of the Husker Extra Podcast, sponsored by Tom Dinsdale Automotive Group of Grand Island and Hastings.
Watch here:
Listen here:
