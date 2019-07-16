Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett return after a short hiatus to preview what's expected at this week's Big Ten football media days in Chicago. The guys also go through some of the interesting story lines for Fred Hoiberg's first team as it begins practices ahead of an impending foreign tour to Italy.
Husker Extra Podcast: Previewing football media days and talkin' summer Husker hoops
