Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett this week talk through Bo Pelini's new job as LSU's defensive coordinator, the latest from Nebraska football's efforts on the recruiting trail — and what to watch as National Signing Day No. 2 approaches — and also chat about 2021 Millard North guard Hunter Sallis being named a five-star prospect.