Husker Extra Podcast: Nebraska's two-quarterback system, what's left this year and a hoops update
  • Updated
Husker Extra podcast logo

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk through Nebraska's decision to play both quarterbacks against Iowa and how long that timeshare arrangement might last, what's left for the Huskers to play for the rest of this season and what we've learned so far from the men's basketball team's 3-1 start to the season.

All that and more on the latest edition of the Husker Extra Podcast, presented by Tom Dinsdale Hyundai of Grand Island.

Watch: 

Listen:

