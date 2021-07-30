Husker Extra Podcast: Nebraska camp is underway; Stivrins details injury; Banton drafted by Toronto

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett get you up to speed at the end of a busy week at Nebraska. The Husker football team is off and running in preseason camp, Dalano Banton was drafted No. 46 overall to the Toronto Raptors and Lauren Stivrins detailed in a new podcast a May back surgery that has her next move still in limbo.
That, and NU lands a verbal commitment from OL Valen Erickson mid-podcast.
