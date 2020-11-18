Husker Extra Podcast: Luke McCaffrey's first start, Blackshirts and the Huskers' road ahead

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk about Nebraska's 30-23 win over Penn State, Luke McCaffrey's first start and what the road ahead looks like. That begins with a home game against Illinois on Saturday — the guys make game predictions — before a short week to Black Friday at Iowa. That, plus reactions to a brand new Big Ten men's basketball schedule and more on the latest edition of the Husker Extra Podcast, presented by Tom Dinsdale Automotive Group of Grand Island and Hastings.
