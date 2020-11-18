 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker Extra Podcast: Luke McCaffrey's first start, Blackshirts and the Huskers' road ahead
View Comments

Husker Extra Podcast: Luke McCaffrey's first start, Blackshirts and the Huskers' road ahead

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Husker Extra podcast logo

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk about Nebraska's 30-23 win over Penn State, Luke McCaffrey's first start and what the road ahead looks like. That begins with a home game against Illinois on Saturday — the guys make game predictions — before a short week to Black Friday at Iowa. That, plus reactions to a brand new Big Ten men's basketball schedule and more on the latest edition of the Husker Extra Podcast, presented by Tom Dinsdale Automotive Group of Grand Island and Hastings. 

Watch here 

Listen here 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Takeaways from conversations with Nebraska coordinators and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News