Husker Extra Podcast: Huskers' response to coronavirus pandemic, recruiting updates and a new hoops series

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down the latest in Nebraska athletics, including what football head coach Scott Frost had to say on the radio earlier this week and what things look like going forward for the football program. That, plus some recruiting talk and a newly confirmed series for the men's basketball program spurred a conversation about what other nonconference matchups the guys would like to see in hoops.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.