Husker Extra Podcast: Huskers heading to Ireland in 2022? Teddy talk; closing stretch for hoops
Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett run down the details in the Journal Star's reporting that Nebraska is attempting to open its 2022 football season in Ireland against Northwestern and hurdles that may still remain. Also, the men's basketball program continues to struggle and fights its way toward the end of a brutal stretch of games. Plus, some talk about Teddy Allen's 41-point performance earlier this week and the No. 4 volleyball program's weekend series against No. 1 Wisconsin getting postponed.

Watch here: 

Listen here: 

