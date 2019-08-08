Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett discuss the first week of Nebraska's preseason camp, what to expect going forward and give record predictions for the regular season. That, plus discussion about several position groups -- running backs in particular -- and an update on Nebraska basketball's foreign tour in Italy.
topical web only
Husker Extra Podcast: Early impressions from Nebraska preseason camp
Most Popular
-
Big changes coming to Gretna outlet mall
-
Steven M. Sipple: As Frost's players toil in August, they should know he was weight-room freak
-
Husker breakfast links: Luke Gifford creating buzz in Cowboys' camp; NU foe hit with key injury
-
Southeast High School senior dies from 'medical event'
-
Missing 14-year-old girl found safe in Colorado
Print Ads
Construction
Service
Counseling
Service
- Updated
Restaurant