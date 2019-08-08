{{featured_button_text}}

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett discuss the first week of Nebraska's preseason camp, what to expect going forward and give record predictions for the regular season. That, plus discussion about several position groups -- running backs in particular -- and an update on Nebraska basketball's foreign tour in Italy.

Ep. 117Early impressions from Nebraska preseason camp

