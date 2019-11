View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down Nebraska's regular season finale against Iowa coming up on Friday and talk about what it would take for the Huskers to win and qualify for a bowl game. Plus, Brent C. Wagner joins the podcast to preview NU volleyball's final regular season weekend and provide an early look at the Huskers' postseason prospects.